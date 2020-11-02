Essilor Vision Foundation And Kendra Scott Partner For School Appreciation Program

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers, nurses and school administrators are everyday heroes who deserve to be honored for helping to ensure their students can see clearly and continue to learn, whether it's online or in the classroom. Essilor Vision Foundation (EVF) and Kendra Scott are celebrating these heroes through the Champions for Sight™ program and giving them the chance to win selected Kendra Scott jewelry.

Entering is easy

The sweepstakes runs from Oct. 30, 2020, to Nov. 30, 2020, and is free to enter and win. Teachers, nurses and school administrators can enter here. They can increase their chances to win by following EVF on social media and sharing the contest with colleagues. Parents are also encouraged to share the sweepstakes with the teachers, nurses and administrators at their kids' schools. By Dec. 8, 100 winners will be randomly selected to receive one piece of Kendra Scott jewelry valued at $50- $100 per gift.

"We are extremely grateful for the community of teachers, nurses and administrators who are going above and beyond for their students," says Becky Palm, EVF President and Executive Director. "We are delighted to partner with Kendra Scott to celebrate these dedicated individuals."

" Kendra Scott is excited to support EVF, as giving back is central to our corporate mission," says Ashley Zorn, Kendra Scott Marketing and Philanthropic Manager - North Texas. "Through our Kendra Gives Back program, we give causes the power to fundraise with our business throughout the year. We believe in a world in which all women and children live their brightest, healthiest and most empowered lives. EVF is changing lives every day by giving children the gift of clear sight."

Vision is critical for learning

Teachers and school nurses are often the first adults to recognize that a child may have a vision problem, and EVF wants to support their commitment to helping students and parents understand the importance of clear vision. That's why the foundation created Champions for Sight which provides free educational resources to use in the classroom and at home. Raising awareness about vision is one way to bring vision care to the estimated 12 million kids in the U.S. who have a vision impairment.

About Essilor Vision Foundation

We strive to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world more clearly. Since 2007, Essilor Vision Foundation has provided more than 1.5 million pairs of eyeglasses to individuals in need. Essilor Vision Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public, non-profit organization committed to eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences. To learn more visit www.evfusa.org.

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott offers jewelry, home decor, gifts and beauty. Through events, programs, investments, and donations, Kendra Scott supports those who serve by offering an ongoing 15% discount for teachers, healthcare workers, military and first responders. Learn more at KendraScott.com.

No purchase necessary to enter the Champions for Sight Sweepstakes Sponsored by Kendra Scott. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and D.C. who are 18 years of age or older as of date of entry and are K-12 teachers, school nurses or school administrators that possess a web-enabled mobile device as of October 29, 2020. Starts 12:01 AM CT on 10/30/20 and ends 11:59 PM CT on 11/30/20. For complete rules and eligibility, visit https://www.evfusa.org/sweepstakes-rules-cfs. Sponsor: Essilor Vision Foundation

