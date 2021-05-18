Essilor Vision Foundation And CooperVision® Support Charitable Eye Doctors

DALLAS, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision disability is one of the top 10 disabilities among adults 18 years and older, and one of the most prevalent disabling conditions among children in the U.S .The good news is 80% of vision impairment can be prevented or cured, often with a pair of glasses. CooperVision® is helping to bring essential vision services to underserved communities by supporting Essilor Vision Foundation (EVF).

CooperVision is one of the world's leading manufacturers of contact lenses and has a strong heritage of addressing the toughest vision challenges. The company passionately pursues its mission to help bring better vision to the world and seeks to strengthen the communities in which it works through philanthropy and public service.

"At CooperVision, we are deeply committed to helping improve the way people see each day, and our partnership with EVF is a natural extension of those efforts," says Jerry Warner, Executive Vice President-President, Americas and Global Commercial Functions, CooperVision. "We are proud to support the various programs that EVF has developed to reach so many people who otherwise may not have access to this life-changing care."

CooperVision is a valued supporter of EVF and has donated to the EVF Golf Classic every year since 2017. In 2020, the company made a generous contribution of $15,000, bringing its total lifetime support to $55,000. These donations help EVF extend its impact in a number of ways, including offering programs designed to enable ODs to give back to their communities:

Changing Life through Lenses® provides free glasses including lenses, frame and lab services, when an eye doctor gives a vision exam to a patient who otherwise could not afford it.

See Kids Soar® is a free in-office cause campaign intended to inspire parents, patients and eye doctors' staff to adopt the cause of vision, and give them an opportunity to raise awareness and funds.

Around North Texas , eye doctors can get involved with EVF's Kids Vision for Life program and provide vision exams to kids in need.

Through Champions for Sight™, ODs can support schools in their own communities by collaborating with schools to provide vision services to students who cannot afford vision care.

"EVF's mission is to eliminate poor vision and its lifelong consequences," says Becky Palm, President and Executive Director. "CooperVision's unwavering support enables us to expand our reach beyond our own direct service programs by empowering eye doctors around the country to provide vision care to people in need in their own communities."

Visit www.evfusa.org to learn more about how the foundation and its donors are working to bring vision services to those who need it the most.

About Essilor Vision FoundationWe strive to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world more clearly. Since 2007, Essilor Vision Foundation has provided more than 1.5 million pairs of eyeglasses to individuals in need. Essilor Vision Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public, non-profit organization committed to eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences. To learn more visit www.evfusa.org.

About CooperVisionCooperVision, a division of CooperCompanies, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of contact lenses. The company produces a full array of daily disposable, two-week and monthly soft contact lenses that feature advanced materials and optics, and premium rigid gas permeable lenses for orthokeratology and scleral designs. CooperVision has a strong heritage of addressing the toughest vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, childhood myopia, and highly irregular corneas; and offers the most complete portfolio of spherical, toric and multifocal products available. Through a combination of innovative products and focused practitioner support, the company brings a refreshing perspective to the marketplace, creating real advantages for customers and wearers. For more information, visit www.coopervision.com.

