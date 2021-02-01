Essilor Of America And Luxottica North America Help Families In Need Receive Vision Care

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essilor of America and Luxottica North America are helping people in need around the country get essential vision care by donating to Essilor Vision Foundation (EVF).

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essilor of America and Luxottica North America are helping people in need around the country get essential vision care by donating to Essilor Vision Foundation (EVF). Each company made a significant contribution in 2020 of $50,000 to help EVF further its mission of eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences.

The two companies traditionally make these contributions in the fall during EVF's annual Golf Classic, an event that is often the foundation's biggest fundraising event of the year. This year, COVID-19 concerns and precautions led EVF to cancel its annual event. Fortunately, many golf donors stepped up to support the foundation in lieu of the tournament.

Essilor of America is EVF's founding sponsor and, in addition to this $50,000 donation, also supplies lenses and related services at no cost to EVF and the people it serves. Because of Essilor's generosity to EVF, over 1.5 million pairs of glasses have been provided to people in need since 2007. "We are powerful advocates for the cause of vision and we know that to truly make progress toward solving America's vision care crisis, we need to work together," says Rick Gadd, President, Essilor North America. "That is why we are proud to support EVF's efforts to improve lives by improving sight."

Luxottica North America's donation marks its second year supporting EVF. "As a leader in the industry, Luxottica is committed to creating broader access to and awareness around the importance of quality vision care," said Fabrizio Uguzzoni, President, Luxottica Wholesale North America. "We are proud to advocate for sight across the globe with partners like EVF to help people in need receive the life-changing benefits of good vision."

With the generosity and commitment of Essilor and Luxottica, EVF is helping underprivileged people live a better life through better sight. One way is through the foundation's free programs and services that provide lenses, frames and vision resources so eye doctors can be philanthropic and give back in their communities. Without charitable ODs, millions of people in this country would go without critical vision care.

The Foundation also collaborates with the majority of vision non-profits in the U.S. to address the lack of vision resources in low-income communities. EVF provides rental equipment, free lenses and lab services, and even completed prescription glasses to organizations that focus on vision services. EVF's partnerships are a key component in helping to deliver vision resources across the country so that people in the U.S. can see clearly.

"EVF believes it takes a community to serve the millions of people in the U.S. who need vision care. We could not do what we do without our donors," explains Becky Palm, President and Executive Director of EVF. "Thanks to the generous support of Essilor of America and Luxottica North America, EVF can continue to provide vision services to those who face challenges in these uncertain times."

Visit www.evfusa.org to learn more about how the foundation and its donors are working to bring clear vision to those who need it the most.

About Essilor Vision Foundation

We strive to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world more clearly. Since 2007, Essilor Vision Foundation has provided more than 1.5 million pairs of eyeglasses to individuals in need. Essilor Vision Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public, non-profit organization committed to eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences. To learn more visit www.evfusa.org.

