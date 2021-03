Essex Property Trust To Present At The 2021 Citigroup Global Property CEO Conference

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) - Get Report announced today that Michael J. Schall, President and CEO, will be participating in a roundtable presentation at the 2021 Citigroup Global Property CEO Conference held virtually on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to the panel, please visit the webcast link on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.essex.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for thirty days following the event. A copy of any materials provided by the Company at the conference can be obtained through the Investors section of the Company's website.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. ("Essex"), an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ("REIT") that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

