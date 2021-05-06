Essex Property Trust Publishes Third Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) is pleased to publish its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, recognizing the Company's many Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) achievements over the past 27 years as a public company.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) - Get Report is pleased to publish its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, recognizing the Company's many Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) achievements over the past 27 years as a public company. This year's CSR report also highlights the Company's achievement of a zero percent gender pay gap and its multifaceted response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including protocols focused on employee safety and assistance to residents experiencing catastrophic hardship as a result of the pandemic.

"2020 was a year of extraordinary disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic and I am proud of the Essex team's relentless effort to assist our residents during these troubling times. I am pleased with our continued progress towards our ESG goals despite a challenging operating environment," said Michael J. Schall, Essex's President and CEO.

The 2020 report can be accessed on the internet at: www.essex.com; click on Investors and then Corporate Social Responsibility.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 244 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 5 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company's website at www.essex.com.

