Essex Property Trust Joins CEO Action For Diversity & Inclusion And Receives 2021 NAA Excellence Award

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) - Get Report announced that the Company has joined the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge. In joining the pledge, the Company is committed to further improving diversity and inclusion within Essex and the business community.

"We believe diversity and inclusion within the workplace is essential and is a key pillar in the Company's mission of fostering a great place to work. We are proud to join the nearly 2,000 companies that share in this commitment and hope to be a leading example in progressing these efforts forward," commented Michael J. Schall, president and CEO of the Company.

In recognition of the Company's ongoing efforts, Essex was recently awarded the 2021 Excellence Award for Diversity & Inclusion as recognized by the National Apartment Association ("NAA").

The Company's continuous efforts and achievements involving diversity, equity, and inclusion can be found in our recently published 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 244 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 5 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company's website at www.essex.com.

