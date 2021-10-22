Essential Utilities Recognized As Champion Of Board Diversity By The Forum Of Executive Women

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) was celebrated as a Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women at its virtual leadership breakfast on October 7.

The Forum of Executive Women annually honors the top public companies in the Philadelphia region with 30% or more women on their respective boards. This is the third time that Essential or its subsidiaries, Aqua and Peoples, have received the honor.

"Essential recognizes and embraces diversity and inclusion as core elements of our culture, and we're excited to once again be recognized as a Champion of Board Diversity," said Chris Franklin, Chairman and CEO of Essential Utilities. "Prioritizing an equitable and inclusive board and workforce makes us stronger and encourages constructive collaboration resulting from a broad array of perspectives, innovative ideas and solutions. This recognition is a great honor and a steppingstone toward our overarching ESG goals."

Aqua was previously recognized by 2020 Women on Boards as a Winning 'W' Company for having 20 percent or more of its board seats held by women. Aqua also was recognized as a Champion of Board Diversity by the Forum of Executive Women in 2016 and 2019.

The Forum of Executive Women is a membership organization comprised of more than 500 of the most senior leaders in corporations, firms, not-for-profit organizations and the public sector throughout the region.

About Essential

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.essential.co.

