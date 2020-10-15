Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2020 Results On November 4, 2020

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; "Essential Properties" or the "Company"), announced today that the Company will release its operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday,...

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; "Essential Properties" or the "Company"), announced today that the Company will release its operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The Company will host its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss its operating results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.essentialproperties.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Direct Link to Webcast:

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141938

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time

Domestic: 877-407-9208

International: 201-493-6784

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 844-512-2921

International: 412-317-6671

Replay Pin: 13711781

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that invests in, owns and manages primarily single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 1,060 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average remaining lease term of 14.6 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 3.0x. As of the same date, the Company's portfolio was 99.6% leased to 215 tenants operating 289 different concepts in 16 industries across 43 states.

