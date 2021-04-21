Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. To Report First Quarter 2021 Results On May 3, 2021

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; "Essential Properties" or the "Company"), announced today that the Company will release its operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the market close on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; "Essential Properties" or the "Company"), announced today that the Company will release its operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the market close on Monday, May 3, 2021. The Company will host its first quarter 2021 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss its operating results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.essentialproperties.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Direct Link to Webcast:

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144537

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start timeDomestic: 877-407-9208International: 201-493-6784

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 844-512-2921International: 412-317-6671Replay Pin: 13719029

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single- tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 1,181 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.5 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 2.9x. As of the same date, the Company's portfolio was 99.7% leased to 238 tenants operating 336 different concepts in 17 industries across 43 states.

