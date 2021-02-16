Essent Biologics Announces Derek Mathers As Head Of Business Development

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essent Biologics™, a nonprofit biotechnology company providing low passaged primary cells, origin tissue, scaffolds and data to advance regenerative medicine research, today announced the appointment of Derek Mathers as Head of Business Development.

Prior to his role with Essent, Derek served as Director, Strategic Accounts for Advanced Solutions Life Sciences (ASLS), driving revenue through global 3D bioprinting partnerships with leading life science companies. Before ASLS, Derek led global sales at Worrell, where he consulted with leading healthcare companies to design, test and manufacture complex medical devices. While at Worrell, Derek also taught night classes as an adjunct professor of 3D Printing at the University of Minnesota (UMN).

"We are thrilled to welcome Derek to our team," said Corey Stone, Executive Director, Essent Biologics. "His knowledge and expertise will help drive Essent's growth, as we continue to set a new standard in the field of regenerative medicine."

Derek earned his Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurial Management and Digital Marketing from UMN's Carlson School of Management and holds certificates in Tissue Engineering from Rice University, Cardiac Physiology and Anatomy from UMN, and Design for Additive Manufacturing from GE Additive.

"Essent has a unique opportunity to provide human-derived biomaterials for the next generation of regenerative therapies," said Derek Mathers, Head of Business Development. "I am humbled and grateful to join this talented team and look forward to contributing to our mission."

About Essent BiologicsEssent Biologics is setting a new standard in human-derived biomaterials and 3D biology data for research. The nonprofit biotechnology company provides low passaged primary cells, origin tissue and scaffolds, as well as comprehensive donor and product data to advance regenerative medicine research from benchtop to bedside. Essent Biologics supplies products in small or large volumes and serves as a manufacturing partner by creating master cell banks and an inventory of custom products within a tailored specification. To ensure reliable product quality, safety and efficacy, all Essent Biologics products are developed using robust design control processes and produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). For more information, please visit essentbiologics.org.

Media Contact Courtney JurbalaEssent Biologics720.873.4709 cjurbala@essentbiologics.org

