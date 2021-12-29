ESSENCE GROUP TO SHOWCASE RANGE OF ADVANCED IOT-BASED SECURITY, REMOTE CARE AND WELLNESS SOLUTIONS IN PERSON AT CES 2022

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group, a leading technology group developing IoT-based security, safety and healthcare solutions and cloud services for homes, families and businesses, today announced an extensive portfolio of connected solutions it will present at the CES 2022 in person event.

CES 2022 Exhibition Preview January 5-8, 2022 Las Vegas, NV Booth: #52753

MyShield: The First Smoke Generating 5G-Enabled Intruder Prevention SystemThe world's first all-in-one system that identifies, verifies and expels intruders before they can cause harm. Includes a passive infrared (PIR) motion detector, high-definition video camera for intruder verification, two-way voice communication, and proprietary smoke generator that quickly fills a room with a disorientating, harmless smoke to force intruders out of premises. Recognized as a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree.

VitalOn: "Always On" Advanced Health Monitoring PlatformA comprehensive remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management platform. It combines telecare, telehealth and wellness capabilities into a single, connected platform that provides round-the-clock monitoring for a wide range of aging-related issues and chronic conditions. Continuously monitors wellbeing parameters and vital signs from multiple health and monitoring devices to detect and alert. It addresses diabetes, hypertension and congestive heart failure without the need to rely on smartphone or tablet apps. Recognized as a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree.

Umbrella: 5G-Connected Mobile PERS DeviceAn ultra-small and discreet mobile personal emergency response system, connected to 5G CAT-M networks for enhanced reliability and accuracy. Robust and water resistant, with both geolocation and indoor location capabilities. Includes fall detection, real-time activity monitoring and two-way voice capabilities, making it suitable for a range of personal security and care situations, including senior care and lone worker scenarios.

WeR@Home+: Next-Gen Security and Smart Home Management PlatformAllows users to independently manage their home environment in real time, from anywhere and on any device. Video camera is the first in the industry to provide HD video over secure radio frequency, connected locally to the hub. A suite of multi-functional detectors include a magnetic door/window sensor, a motion sensor with multi-zone spherical lenses for enhanced coverage, a curtain sensor, and a multi-function button to perform security and smart home actions.

Enterprise Security Solution: Turnkey Security Offering for EnterprisesA comprehensive solution comprising both on-premises security capabilities and mobile safety solutions for people on the go. Includes video monitoring and edge analytics for premises; personal safety and protection for remote workers and students; and intruder deterrence and prevention. The solution addresses the complex security challenges faced by enterprises, especially those managing remote workers within large facilities.

MDsense: Advanced Multi-Dimensional Fall ProtectionThe first multi-dimensional fall detection solution for the global care market. The non-wearable solution employs advanced AI algorithms to immediately detect a fallen individual and provides round-the-clock monitoring, enabling caregivers to react quicker to verified falls. Utilizing advanced, wall-mounted multi-sensing technology, this camera-free solution ensures constant monitoring without infringing on users' privacy.

JÓLI360 Plus: Smart Skin Rejuvenation and Acne SolutionA compact, fully integrated desktop solution that enables cosmeticians and dermatologists to provide advanced acne and anti-aging treatments. The medical grade, IoT-based platform includes a handheld analyzer for skin hydration, elasticity and sebum analysis, and an integrated touchscreen. The advanced treatment applicators administer Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT), Radio Frequency (RF) and Electroporation (ELP) treatments, along with custom formulated anti-aging and anti-acne serums.

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 75 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives. For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com/

