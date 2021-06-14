EsportsBets Partners With Esports Charts

Leading esports tournament and betting content will be made even better with the help of Esports Data's acclaimed business intelligence.

LAS VEGAS and MALTA, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EsportsBets , a Catena Media product and leading source for curated esports tournaments and betting-focused content, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with business intelligence firm Esports Charts (an ESM.one Inc. product). The partnership further strengthens the EsportsBets' ability to inform and educate its audiences worldwide.

EsportsBets has already established itself as a go-to source for understanding and navigating the growing esports betting space. The esports data provided by Esports Charts will allow EsportsBets.com to further its commitment to offering the most up-to-date information to its vast readership base.

"I'm a great believer in data science and statistics," said Gianfranco Capozzi, Head of Esports at Catena Media and Product Manager for EsportsBets. "Our users are some of the most inquisitive on the Internet and highly active when it comes to in-depth research — not just on Google, but also on community sites such as Reddit, specialized forums, and social media. This opportunity to cooperate with Esports Charts will give us the chance to back our editorial and publishing efforts, showing that our content is not just sentiment-driven, but also based on actual data."

Talking more specifically about esports and the gambling markets, Capozzi added:

"Esports bettors are new-age bettors who will ultimately disrupt the market. We need innovation and technology developments able to meet the requirements of this new generation. Thanks to the real numbers and stats tracked by Esports Charts, I am confident that we can also prove to the most skeptical bookmakers, the huge potential of the burgeoning esports market."

Sergii Rudenko, Head of Sales & Partnership for Esports Charts, added:

"We're excited to work with EsportsBets and help them achieve their editorial and content goals. Esports Charts is positioned to help the industry in many ways and we will continue to bring value for our clients and partners."

The global esports betting market is worth approximately $17.2 billion as of the end of 2020, according to Wholesale Investor. As casinos and traditional sporting events continue to adjust to the global pandemic, many organizations — and esports fans — have turned to esports betting as an additional source of revenue. That is why it is crucial that consumers have access to the most accurate data available.

About EsportsBets:EsportsBets has made it its mission to provide a critical look at popular online bookmakers and highlight generous offers that will help esports bettors make the most out of their money. With esports betting becoming increasingly widespread, EsportsBets believes that it's more important than ever to draw attention to licensed operators that employ safe and transparent gambling practices.

Esports Charts:Esports Charts offer business intelligence that allows for better decision-making, measurement and forecasting. Esports Charts has been the driving force behind making esports data more accessible and transparent - and they extend the same mission to custom solutions.

Media Contacts: Rachel Guillaumier, Catena Media, (356) 2131-0325, 311996@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esportsbets-partners-with-esports-charts-301311193.html

SOURCE EsportsBets