Esports Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

LAS VEGAS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a global provider of advanced electronic sports (or esports) wagering products and technology, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of...

LAS VEGAS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a global provider of advanced electronic sports (or esports) wagering products and technology, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 2,400,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $6.00 per share to the public for a total of $14,400,000 of gross proceeds to EBET.

The common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on April 15, 2021 under the symbol "EBET." The offering is expected to close on April 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Boustead Securities, LLC acted as the sole underwriter for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Boustead Securities, LLC, via email: offerings@boustead1828.com or by calling +1 (949) 502-4408 or standard mail at Boustead Securities, LLC, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 6 Venture, Suite 395, Irvine, CA 92618, USA. In addition, a copy of the final prospectus, when available, relating to the offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on April 14, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Esports Technologies, Inc.

Esports Technologies, Inc. is a technology company developing and operating platforms focused on esports and competitive gaming. We operate a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, which is an esports/sportsbook focused on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. We offer real money betting on esports events from around the world in a secure environment. We accept wagers on major esports titles including: Counter-Strike: GO, League of Legends, Dota 2, StarCraft 2, Rocket League, Rainbow Six, Warcraft 3, King of Glory and FIFA; as well as professional sports including the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, soccer and more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Esports Technologies, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

KCD PR, Inc. Kevin Dinino, PresidentTel: + 1 619 955 7759Email: kevin@kcdpr.com

For Company Inquiries, please contact:Esports Technologies, Inc. James Purcell, CFOEmail: jpurcell@esportstechnologies.com

For Underwriter Inquiries Please Contact:

Boustead Securities, LLC Daniel J. McClory, Head of Equity Capital Markets Tel: +1 949 502 4408Email: dan@boustead1828.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esports-technologies-inc-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-301269336.html

SOURCE Esports Technologies, Inc.