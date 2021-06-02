Esports Technologies Appoints IGaming Industry Veteran Mark Thorne As Chief Marketing Officer

LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, today announced the appointment of accomplished gaming industry veteran Mark Thorne as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Thorne brings nearly 20 years of industry experience to the executive team, having served in leadership roles with Betfair (LON: FLTR), GVC (LON: ENT), Betfirst, Bonnier Gaming, and Twin.com.

New CMO Brings Decades of Valuable Commercial and Marketing Leadership Experience

In this newly created role, Thorne adds to the existing heavyweight executive team driving Esports Technologies' new market entries. He will aim to leverage his commercial and marketing expertise to further build the company's brand, reputation, audience and revenue as well as expanding licensing while ensuring regulatory compliance. He will report directly to Aaron Speach, Esports Technologies CEO.

Speach said, "As we continue to expand globally, Mark's detailed understanding of the markets we currently operate in, along with those in which we plan to operate, makes him a natural fit for us. His experience in the industry brings an important dimension to our leadership team as we drive Esports Technologies to its full potential. He has already proven to be an important advisor and an excellent lead for our growing marketing team."

Thorne said, "Esports Technologies is one of the most exciting and promising players in the esports wagering space with ambitious plans, a clear roadmap and the ability to be agile and deliver rapidly. The momentum and potential for growth is both undeniable and astounding as is the caliber of the team. Post-IPO, the company has already launched the free-to-play app ESG (Esports Games ), entered into impressive strategic partnerships , and expanded the Gogawi territory significantly. I look forward to joining the team and adding value to an already well-oiled machine."

Thorne's arrival heralds the opening of Esports Technologies' Malta office, from which he intends to build a team to assist with European market entries, working closely with the Esports Technologies operations office in Dublin. He speaks four languages and holds degrees in computer science engineering and biochemistry.

About Esports TechnologiesEsports Technologies is developing ground-breaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

For more information, visit: https://esportstechnologies.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to enter the European market. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including as set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final prospectus, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2021, as updated by the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

