Esports Organization Dignitas Secures Win At BMW Rocket League Open

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME) have been crowned champions at the BMW Rocket League Open. Dignitas, having won one world championship, two European Championships, a European Regional and four Major tournament wins since the organization's foray into the game in 2018, is known today as the most decorated organization in competitive Rocket League.

The Dignitas Rocket League team, consisting of Joris "Joreuz" Robben, Jack "ApparentlyJack" Benton, and Kyle "Scrub Killa" Robertsen have quickly made a name for themselves as a strong up-and-coming squad, challenging top contender teams since the current roster's formation in August of this year. Joreuz, age 16, has quickly risen to fame as one of the strongest young players in the professional scene. ApparentlyJack, age 18, has made a name for himself as the fastest growing influencer in the RLCS, while former World Champion Scrub Killa, age 18, has turned heads as he continues to tell the story of his resurgence back to the top. For Dignitas Rocket League player Scrub Killa, this win marks a strong comeback after defeating his former team and Dignitas rival Team Vitality as well as defeating defending European champions Team BDS.

Rocket League, the popular vehicular soccer esport from Psyonix, continues to grow Dignitas' die-hard fan bases both in Europe and North America. Through combining competitive accolades with a roster of top-tier Rocket League influencers such as Jessie , Herculyse , TigerQueen , and Maximus , Dignitas has solidified itself as the strongest global brand in Rocket League. With key focuses on vehicles, petrol, tires, and automotive accessories, Dignitas is paving the way for new brands to meaningfully activate within the gaming and esports industry through their championship-winning Rocket League team. Ahead of the Stockholm Fall Major, Dignitas hopes to work alongside additional partners to bring their brands to life in Stockholm next month and throughout 2022.

ABOUT NEW META ENTERTAINMENT, INC. & DIGNITAS

Since its formation in 2003, Dignitas has established itself as one of the most successful esports organizations in the world, amassing 18 World Championships across multiple gaming titles. In September 2016, Dignitas was acquired by the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a diverse, global portfolio of sports and entertainment franchises and properties that includes the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL) and more. Dignitas is the esports organization within New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), a new media sports and entertainment company founded in May 2019 by an investor group that includes HBSE, Susquehanna International Group and Delaware North, among others. Dignitas currently fields seven teams in five of esports' largest and most popular games: League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (men's and women's teams), VALORANT, Rocket League, and Super Smash Bros. With content studios and player wellness facilities in Greater New York City and Los Angeles, and infrastructure in Europe and China, Dignitas is a global leader dedicated to esports athletes, digital influencers, and entertainment game-changers.

