Esports Media Inc Announces Historic Partnership With Razer

LAS VEGAS, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Media Inc, the multimedia company behind the world's premier esports content destination Esports.gg, announced today a brand new partnership with Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers.

The partnership will see Razer position themselves at the center of a brand new esports media project and provide support to Esports.GG's extensive network of world-class broadcast talent, content creators and staff around the globe.

"Razer has been one of my favorite brands in gaming throughout my life. It's an incredible opportunity to have their support at launch with our new media company," said Christian Bishop, Esports Media Inc's Founder. "There are a lot of great publications in esports working hard to build a sustainable business. This partnership will play a critical role in our ability to create new innovative content for our community."

Since launching in March 2021, Esports.GG's dynamic website content and social media reach has grown exponentially by offering exclusive analysis from industry experts, breaking news, guides and tournament overviews. The brand new partnership with Razer will see Esports.gg take the next step in its evolution; green lighting plans for extensive editorial features, player profiles and media content across over a dozen esports titles.

"I had the pleasure of working for Razer when it launched its esports department over a decade ago and its influence in the space has only grown," said Lawrence Phillips, Esports.gg's Director of Content. "Razer's involvement in our media project will not only mean all our staff and creators will be supplied with award winning hardware, but will also enable us to scale up our content creation across the board. From mainstream esports titles to niche."

Esports.gg's mission to cater to all levels of the esports industry is shared by our new partner Razer, whose Invitational series has grown to become a global phenomenon that represents inclusivity in the esports community.

"Esports is a part of Razer's DNA," says Khang Thai, Sr. Global Esports Lead at Razer. "I am excited to work with such a talented crew at Esports.gg because their team is filled with leaders in their respective areas, and reporting on the exciting things happening in esports through their lens is critical to continuing our leadership in the industry."

