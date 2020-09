Esports Entertainment Group Takes Control Of Its Tech Stack With Acquisition Of FLIP Sports Assets

BIRKIRKARA, Malta, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the "Company"), a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, today announced it completed the acquisition of certain assets of FLIP Sports Limited ("FLIP"), including staff and all intellectual property.

"This is a major step forward for Esports Entertainment Group, placing us in a position where we own and control our tech stack," commented Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "With this transaction, we're also gaining a world-class development team with a specific expertise in gambling, along with award-winning customized software, and as a bonus, they have existing revenue which adds to our financials."

FLIP Sports is a dynamic and entrepreneurial mobile games studio innovating how fans enjoy and engage with live sports. Through its proprietary in-play, peer-to-peer technology, FLIP provides a unique multi-platform second-screen experience within an entertaining, social, and competitive gaming environment for fun-seeking sports and wagering enthusiasts who enjoy watching live sports and events.

"As leaders in building iGaming platforms, the FLIP team is a welcome addition to Esports Entertainment Group and will enable us to take the player experience to new heights, ultimately creating a best-in-class immersive experience for esports fans," stated John Brackens, CIO/CTO of Esports Entertainment Group.

Global esports revenues are expected to grow 15.7% year-on-year to $1.1 billion in 2020, according to Newzoo, while the global esports betting market is forecast to reach $17.2 billion by year end according to data from Esports Insider.

ABOUT ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers fixed odds wagering, fantasy and pools on various esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform at vie.gg and owns and operates online sports book, SportNation.bet. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multiplayer mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company holds a license to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in the UK, Ireland, Malta and Curacao. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com .

