Esports Entertainment Group Signs LOI To Acquire The Esports Gaming League

BIRKIRKARA, Malta, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) ( the "Company"), a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire the Esports Gaming League ("EGL"), a fast-growing UK-based esports company, founded in 2010, serving a rapidly expanding community of gamers in Europe, Middle East, and the Americas.

EGL is a B2B-centric provider of live and online events and tournaments where gamers can compete and enjoy a wide range of content relating to esports and video games on a proprietary technology platform with over 350K registered gamers. Services include full turnkey esports events, live broadcast production, game launches, and online branded tournaments.

"At our IPO we committed to having a tournament platform up and operational before the end of the calendar year, and with this transaction, we have delivered on this commitment," commented Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "EGL generated approximately $1.3 million in revenue last year and is positioned for triple-digit growth moving forward. Their complementary platform, large user base, excellent team, and marquee advertising partner relationships are key drivers behind this transaction. Together, I believe we can accelerate growth both in the US and internationally."

The growing user base and the demographics of EGL's audience provide brand owners and advertisers with an attractive environment to promote their products and services. EGL partners with brands, publishers, and sports teams to target a digitally enabled 18-35 core demographic and has worked with Microsoft, Red Bull, Arsenal FC, Activision, and more

"We are extremely excited to be joining the Esports Entertainment Group family, it will give us an opportunity to push our technology and resources to further grow our client roster," commented Glen Elliott, CEO of EGL. "The vision Grant has around building an esports ecosystem is visionary for the industry and EGL is a perfect fit."

About Esports Entertainment Group Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers fixed odds wagering, fantasy and pools on various esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform at vie.gg and owns and operates online sports book, SportNation.bet. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multiplayer mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company holds a license to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in the UK, Ireland, Malta and Curacao. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com . FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

