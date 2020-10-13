Esports Entertainment Group Signs First-of-its-Kind Agreement With LA Kings And LA Galaxy To Be Their Official Esports Tournament Provider

BIRKIRKARA, Malta, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the "Company"), an online esports tournament and 18+ gaming company, announced that it has entered into an agreement with AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, to become the official esports tournament provider for the LA Kings of the National Hockey League and LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer. This is a new category for the LA Kings and LA Galaxy and the Company's first partnership with an MLS and NHL team.

"This is the first big U.S. push for our tournament platform, a key component of our Three Pillar Strategy for growth," commented Magnus Leppaniemi, EVP of Esports for GMBL. "The LA Kings and LA Galaxy are highly acclaimed teams, and we are incredibly proud to be a part of their ongoing success."

Under the terms of the agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, the Company will exclusively host branded tournaments for the LA Kings and LA Galaxy on its Esports Gaming League ("EGL") platform, providing new ways for the teams to engage their fans while demonstrating the crossover appeal of esports to traditional sports fans and organizations.

"AEG is proud to join forces with EEG, an industry leader whose commitment to their customers and the overall growth of sports and entertainment aligns perfectly with ours," said Josh Veilleux, senior vice president, AEG Global Partnerships. "We are continually looking for new and innovative ways to give back and add value to our fans. Thanks to this first-of-its-kind partnership, both the Kings and the Galaxy will be able to create even more memorable experiences for the devoted Angelenos who support them."

EGL enables live and online events and tournaments where gamers can compete and enjoy a wide range of content relating to esports and video games on a proprietary technology platform with over 350K registered gamers. Services include full turnkey esports events, live broadcast production, game launches, and online branded tournaments.

About AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages, or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers, and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music, and special events, and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin, and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy, and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating, and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands, and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online company with a specific focus on esports and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers fantasy and pools on various esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform at vie.gg. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multiplayer mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company holds a license to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in the UK, Ireland, Malta and Curacao. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Contact:

U.S. Investor Relations RedChip Companies, Inc.Dave Gentry407-491-4498 dave@redchip.com

Media & Investor Relations Inquiries Jeff@esportsentertainmentgroup.com

BECK MEDIA & MARKETING FOR AEG GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS Shannon Donnelly Shannon.Donnelly@beckmedia.com