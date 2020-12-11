Esports Entertainment Group's EGL To Manage Arsenal's Esports Team

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the "Company"), an esports entertainment and online gambling operator, today announced Esports Gaming League ("EGL") signed an agreement with Arsenal Football Club to manage its Pro Evolution Soccer ("PES") roster for the eFootball League. The Company singed an LOI to acquire EGL in August 2020.

"We are thrilled to continue working with Arsenal this season," commented Glen Elliot, CEO of EGL. "Arsenal came within one point of Knockout Stage contention in their inaugural season last year, and we're excited to see what happens this season."

"Arsenal recognizes the value of EGL's wealth of experience in esports, and so do we," commented Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "We look forward to completing the EGL acquisition and integrating Glen and his team's expertise into our organization. Their work with Arsenal and many others, similar to deals we announced with the LA Galaxy, Philadelphia Union, and more, provides a strong foothold in major sporting which continues to turn to esports as a way for teams to connect and engage fans."

Arsenal will be one of 10 football clubs that will compete in the third season of the eFootball League. Other teams include FC Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Juventus, Barcelona, Schalke 04, AS Monaco, Celtic FC, Boavista FC, and FC Nantes. The first matchday for the 2020-21 season is Saturday, December 12.

EGL was responsible for building the roster that will compete for the Gunners. Prospective players were scouted, underwent interviews, and signed contracts that will see the players represent the club for the duration of the season.

Brothers, Yos and Yan Sonneveld from the Netherlands and Pedro Barbosa from Portugal will represent Arsenal in its second PES season.

About Esports Entertainment GroupEsports Entertainment Group, Inc. is an esports and online gambling company. The Company operates a number of entities across three key pillars: 1) esports entertainment and infrastructure, 2) esports wagering, 3) iGaming. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

