Esoteric Testing Market By Type, Technology, End-user And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Esoteric Testing Market by Type (Infectious Disease, Endocrinology, Oncology, Toxicology, Immunology, Genetic Testing), Technology (MS, CLIA, ELISA, PCR), End User (Independent & Reference Laboratories, Hospital Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global esoteric testing market is projected to reach USD 36.3 billion by 2026 from USD 21.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Market growth is largely driven by the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing use of esoteric DNA sequencing technologies in precision medicine, early diagnosis of cancer, and advancements in personalized medicine. Emerging markets in Asian countries are expected to offer strong growth opportunities for players in the market. In contrast, inadequate reimbursements of the esoteric test may restrict market growth to a certain extent. The esoteric testing market is segmented based on type, technology, end user and region.

Infectious disease testing segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and the genetic testing segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on product, the esoteric testing market is segmented into infectious disease testing, endocrinology testing, oncology testing, genetic testing, toxicology testing, immunology testing, neurology testing, and other testing. Infectious disease testing segment accounted the largest share of the esoteric testing market. The largest share of the segment is attributed to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, technological innovations in molecular diagnostics, and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing nations. The genetic testing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fastest growth of the genetic testing segment is attributed to the advancements in the sequencing technologies such as NGS and increasing awareness.

CLIA segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on technology, esoteric testing market is segmented into chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), mass spectrometry, real-time PCR, flow cytometry, DNA sequencing, and other technologies. CLIA accounted for the largest share of the esoteric testing market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its advantages over other testing methods, such as high-performance levels, low detection limits, higher specificity, high signal intensity, and good precision.

Independent & reference laboratories segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the esoteric testing market is segmented into independent & reference laboratories and hospital-based laboratories. Independent & reference laboratories account for the largest share of the esoteric testing market. The largest share is attributed to the high testing volumes. In addition, the ongoing automation, and digitalization of diagnostic laboratories, growing number of accredited laboratories, significant reimbursement coverage, and the competitive benefits offered by these providers are pushing the growth of the segment.

North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the esoteric testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the esoteric testing market. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the increasing per capita healthcare expenditure, presence of the leading market players, increasing use of rapid diagnostics, expanding geriatric population, and advancing precision medicine in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Esoteric Testing Market Overview4.2 Asia-Pacific: Esoteric Testing Market, by Technology and Country (2020)4.3 Esoteric Testing Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities4.4 Esoteric Testing Market: Regional Mix (2021-2026)4.5 Esoteric Testing Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Geriatric Population and the Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of Esoteric Dna Sequencing Technologies in Precision Medicine and the Early Diagnosis of Cancer5.2.1.3 Advancements in Esoteric Tests for Personalized Medicine5.2.1.4 Increasing Research Funding for Precision Medicine, Genetic Analysis, and Personalized Medicine5.2.1.5 Growing Number of Collaborations in the Esoteric Testing Market5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Inadequate Reimbursement5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Emerging Technologies in Esoteric Testing5.2.3.2 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals5.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis5.3.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Esoteric Testing Market5.5 Regulatory Overview5.5.1 North America5.5.1.1 US5.5.1.2 Canada5.5.2 Europe5.5.3 Asia-Pacific5.5.3.1 Japan5.5.3.2 India5.5.3.3 China5.6 Technology Analysis5.7 Average Selling Price Trend5.8 Patent Analysis5.9 Value Chain Analysis5.10 Supply Chain Analysis5.11 Ecosystem Analysis of the Esoteric Testing Market5.11.1 Role in the Ecosystem5.12 Disruptive Technologies in the Market5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.13.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.13.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.13.4 Threat of Substitutes5.13.5 Threat of New Entrants

6 Esoteric Testing Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Infectious Disease Testing6.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Drive Market Growth6.3 Endocrinology Testing6.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Diabetes to Drive the Adoption of Esoteric Tests6.4 Oncology Testing6.4.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer to Drive the Market for Esoteric Testing6.5 Genetic Testing6.5.1 Advancements in Genomics and Proteomics to Support Market Growth6.6 Toxicology Testing6.6.1 Increasing Cases of Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Consumption Have Increased the Demand for Esoteric Testing6.7 Immunology Testing6.7.1 Rising Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases to Support Market Growth6.8 Neurology Testing6.8.1 Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Disorder to Drive Market Growth6.9 Other Testing

7 Esoteric Testing Market, by Technology7.1 Introduction7.2 Chemiluminescence Immunoassay7.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population to Aid Market Growth7.3 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay7.3.1 Growing Number of Drug Discovery Activities to Drive Market Growth7.4 Mass Spectrometry7.4.1 Mass Spectrometry is Used in Endocrine Testing and Infectious Disease Diagnosis7.5 Real-Time PCR7.5.1 Increasing Use of QPCR for Various Diagnostic and Research Purposes to Drive Market Growth7.6 DNA Sequencing7.6.1 Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine to Aid Market Growth7.7 Flow Cytometry7.7.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer, Hiv, and Hematologic Malignancies to Drive Market Growth7.8 Other Technologies

8 Esoteric Testing Market, by End-user8.1 Introduction8.2 Independent & Reference Laboratories8.2.1 Independent & Reference Laboratories are the Largest End-users of Esoteric Tests8.3 Hospital-Based Laboratories8.3.1 Hospital-Based Laboratories are More Accessible and Offer Test Results in a Shorter Time Period

9 Esoteric Testing Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win10.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Esoteric Testing Laboratories10.3 Revenue Analysis10.4 Market Share Analysis10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Major Players)10.5.1 Stars10.5.2 Pervasive Players10.5.3 Emerging Leaders10.5.4 Participants10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant (SMEs/Start-Ups)10.6.1 Progressive Companies10.6.2 Starting Blocks10.6.3 Responsive Companies10.6.4 Dynamic Companies10.7 Competitive Benchmarking10.7.1 Company Technology Footprint10.7.2 Company Testing Footprint10.7.3 Company Regional Footprint10.7.4 Company Footprint10.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends10.8.1 Deals10.8.2 Service Launches & Approvals10.8.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles11.1 Major Players11.1.1 Labcorp11.1.1.1 Business Overview11.1.1.2 Services Offered11.1.1.3 Recent Developments11.1.1.4 Analyst's View11.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win11.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices Made11.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats11.1.2 Quest Diagnostics11.1.2.1 Business Overview11.1.2.2 Services Offered11.1.2.3 Recent Developments11.1.2.4 Analyst's View11.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win11.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices Made11.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats11.1.3 Opko Health, Inc.11.1.3.1 Business Overview11.1.3.2 Services Offered11.1.3.3 Recent Developments11.1.3.4 Analyst's View11.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win11.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices Made11.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats11.1.4 H.U. Group Holdings, Inc.11.1.4.1 Business Overview11.1.4.2 Services Offered11.1.4.3 Recent Developments11.1.5 Healius Limited11.1.5.1 Business Overview11.1.5.2 Services Offered11.1.5.3 Recent Developments11.1.6 Sonic Healthcare Limited11.1.6.1 Business Overview11.1.6.2 Services Offered11.1.6.3 Recent Developments11.1.7 Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (Mfmer)11.1.7.1 Business Overview11.1.7.2 Services Offered11.1.7.3 Recent Developments11.1.8 Eurofins Scientific11.1.8.1 Business Overview11.1.8.2 Services Offered11.1.8.3 Recent Developments11.1.9 Stanford Health Care (Stanford Clinical Pathology)11.1.9.1 Business Overview11.1.9.2 Services Offered11.1.9.3 Recent Developments 11.1.10 Foundation Medicine, Inc.11.1.10.1 Business Overview11.1.10.2 Services Offered11.1.10.3 Recent Developments 11.1.11 Kindstar Global ( Beijing) Technology, Inc.11.1.11.1 Business Overview11.1.11.2 Services Offered11.1.11.3 Recent Developments 11.1.12 Arup Laboratories11.1.12.1 Business Overview11.1.12.2 Services Offered11.1.12.3 Recent Developments 11.1.13 Georgia Esoteric & Molecular Laboratory, LLC11.1.13.1 Business Overview11.1.13.2 Services Offered11.1.13.3 Recent Developments 11.1.14 Thyrocare Technologies Limited11.1.14.1 Business Overview11.1.14.2 Services Offered 11.1.15 Acm Global Laboratories11.1.15.1 Business Overview11.1.15.2 Services Offered11.1.15.3 Recent Developments11.2 Other Players11.2.1 Bioagilytix Labs11.2.1.1 Services Offered11.2.2 Bp Diagnostic Centre Sdn. Bhd.11.2.2.1 Services Offered11.2.3 Nms Lab11.2.3.1 Services Offered11.2.4 Baylor Esoteric and Molecular Laboratory11.2.4.1 Services Offered11.2.5 Healthquest Esoterics11.2.5.1 Services Offered11.2.6 Cerba Xpert11.2.6.1 Services Offered11.2.7 Buhlmann Diagnostics Corp11.2.7.1 Services Offered11.2.8 Leo Labs, Inc.11.2.8.1 Services Offered11.2.9 Flow Health11.2.9.1 Services Offered

12 Appendix

