Eskaton And Breathe California Partner To Offer Low Carbon Footprint Transportation To Older Adults Living In Low-Income Sacramento Communities

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Access to safe, inexpensive transportation has always been a challenge for low-income seniors. Eskaton elected to partner with Breathe California to address this need, seeing the value their Our Community CarShare (OCCS) program could bring older adults living in their affordable housing communities. Beginning June 1, 2021, Eskaton residents will have free use of electric vehicles provided by program partner Zipcar that can be checked out for a scheduled period of time. The OCCS program empowers older adults who are still able to drive with the ability to manage their own transportation needs and maintain their independence.

Eskaton and Breathe California partner to bring low carbon footprint transportation to low-income older adults.

Initiated by the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District, Our Community CarShare provides electric vehicles at no cost to community members around the Sacramento region. As well as raising awareness about the benefits of zero-emission transportation, the program aims to improve general air quality and strengthen local economies by providing free transportation to residents of low-income communities.

In addition to providing affordable transportation, the program also assists the larger effort of replacing pollution-producing vehicles with environmentally-friendly options. Since 2017, OCCS vehicles have been used to travel over 350,000 zero-emission miles during 23,000 individual trips. Currently, seven lower-income communities in the Sacramento region are offering OCCS to their residents. An astounding 49% of participants did not have access to a vehicle prior to opting into the program.

To learn more about the Our Community CarShare program, contact Carolyn Tran at ctran@sacbreathe.org, call the Breathe office at (916) 444-5900 or visit their website at https://sacbreathe.org/what-we-do/air-quality/electric-vehicle-car-share/.

About EskatonEskaton has been serving Northern California's older adults and their families since 1968. As a nonprofit senior living and services provider, our mission is to enhance the lives of older adults through innovative health, housing and social services. With five decades of experience and a national reputation for innovation, Eskaton is Transforming the Aging Experience. For more information, please call 1-866-ESKATON, or visit eskaton.org.

About Breathe CaliforniaBreathe California Sacramento Region is more than a nonprofit dedicated to improving lung health in California. Breathe is a team of people whose mission revolves around better air for all, cleaner transportation for those who need it most, and increased education in all things healthy lungs related. We strive to create a future of tobacco-free youth, clean transportation, electric cars for all, and pedestrian-friendly land use. For more information, visit sacbreathe.orgor call 916-444-5900.

CONTACT: Sheri Peifer(916) 334-0810 sheri.peifer@eskaton.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eskaton-and-breathe-california-partner-to-offer-low-carbon-footprint-transportation-to-older-adults-living-in-low-income-sacramento-communities-301296985.html

SOURCE Eskaton