ESG Begins 2021 With Record Q1 Performance

DENVER, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG, the leader in Customer Success as a Service®, is proud to announce record-breaking 2021 Q1 results. The company's unique approach combines consultation, process development, people, and automation to improve the Customer Success capabilities and maturity of technology companies.

The new year brought new opportunities for growth with ESG's existing client base, new customer acquisition, and employee base. With a return to "normal" in sight for many businesses, particularly those with a subscription model, leaders are searching out solutions to improve and scale their Customer Experience, putting ESG at the forefront of this trend.

ESG Q1 2021 News:

Total Q1 revenue increased 122% year-over-year

Total Q1 EBITDA increased 77% quarter-over-quarter, with year-over-year growth in excess of 1,000%

Earned expansions with three existing Enterprise clients and added two new clients

Grew employee base by over 30%, adding skills such as project/program management, Customer Success management, digital content and automation, Human Resources, and CS team leadership

Formalized partnership with Customer Success community platform inSided to co-create industry resources

Increased cross-sell/up-sell revenue on behalf of ESG clients by 171% year-over-year

Q1 2021 new clients:

Big 4 global consulting firm

Global manufacturing and water technology company

Q1 2021 client expansions:

Publicly traded global leader in digital transformation

High-growth Human Resources technology platform

Global Enterprise hygiene and health company

"After the best year in ESG's history and another record-breaking quarter to kick off 2021, that's just continued to validate the need for our expertise," said ESG CEO Michael Harnum. "That need has existed for the entirety of our nearly twenty-year history, but we're beginning to really see it come to a head around the need for technology companies to begin to scale their Customer Success practices."

"That scalability factor is a huge challenge for business leaders," Michael continued. "And it's one that we've been able to successfully solve for our customers by incorporating both digital and human components, backed by data and process."

About ESG

ESG delivers Customer Success as a Service® (CSaaS), enabling technology companies to build, operationalize, and transform their Customer Success organization. ESG's services enable clients to accomplish their ultimate goal of reduced churn and increased retention. ESG combines consultation, process development, people, and automation to increase clients' Customer Success capabilities. Learn more at esgsuccess.com.

