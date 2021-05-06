ESE Signs Content Production Deal With The Bitcoin Vault For Gaming And Esports Talent Show In Asia And South America

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) (the " Company" or " ESE") is pleased to announce that it has signed a seven-figure content production contract with Electric Vault Sp. z o.o. (" Bitcoin Vault") for a major roll out of an esports and gaming talent show (the " Gaming Show").

The Gaming Show is scheduled to launch in the following countries:

China

Japan

South Korea

Vietnam

Brazil

According to a report from Newzoo, China, Japan and South Korea are, respectively, the first, third and fourth largest markets in the world by game revenue. 1 Combined revenue in these markets for 2020 is estimated to have totalled more than 59 billion US Dollars. 2

The production deal strengthens ESE's presence in the global esports and gaming markets and expands its production and media rights capabilities globally. The content will be in a talent show format, highlighting promising amateur esports athletes who are striving to become professionals. Young competitors will show their skills in popular mobile games, which are expected to be PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Peacekeeper Elite. These are some of the fastest growing games in esports globally, both of which are developed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. (TCEHY:US).

ESE will be responsible for the production and infrastructure of the show, including the development of the project concept, media plan, technology implementation, marketing, and overall campaign roll-out. Other partners involved in the project include VYRAL Producer of Gaming Projects, VidWe, Converters and Next Level Agency.

"ESE is actively exploring new and innovative ways to incorporate cryptocurrencies and other blockchain based payment solutions within the gaming and esports world. We are thrilled to run this major gaming talent show with Bitcoin Vault in markets that are global leaders in esports and gaming," states Jedrzej Steszewski, ESE Director of EU Operations.

"Esport is a rapidly growing industry and driver for fintech based on cryptocurrencies. Those industries are already working together, and we want to contribute our part to the global cryptocurrencies adoption. We are glad that we can work with such an experienced partner as ESE on a shared project dedicated to the global gaming community, where young non-professional players can show their skills. We are happy to support the crypto and gaming communities," says Radek Popiel, Chief Communications Officer at Bitcoin Vault.

About Bitcoin VaultElectric Vault Sp. z o.o. is a blockchain development company that is currently developing the Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) cryptocurrency. The BTCV project launched in 2019 and is considered to be the only Proof of Work (PoW) cryptocurrency that offers a reversible transactions feature on an immutable blockchain, adding a new layer to users' security. More information can be found: www.btcv.com

About ESEESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esports team franchise, K1CK Esports. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia and North America. | www.ese.gg

Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: (i) the success of ESE's partnership with Bitcoin Vault or the Talent Show; (ii) the planned rollout of the Talent Show; (iii) the format of the Talent Show and the games to be included; and (iv) ESE's adoption of cryptocurrencies or blockchain based payment solutions. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

