ESalon Brings Its Award-Winning Custom At-Home Hair Color Service To QVC

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eSalon , the custom, professional quality home hair color service, has announced a new collaboration with QVC® , a multi-platform retailer that has contributed to the growth of some of today's most successful brands through the power of livestream video storytelling and discovery-driven shopping experiences. eSalon is scheduled to debut on QVC and QVC.com on March 23, 2021 at 7 PM EST. The company will showcase its award-winning custom home hair color and coloring tools while highlighting the benefits of custom hair color and why custom matters, as well as give at-home shoppers expert tips and tricks for overcoming hair color challenges at home.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with QVC, a trailblazing retailer that supports our belief that women should have the ability to achieve salon-quality hair happiness at home," said Graham Jones, CEO, eSalon. "Through QVC's multiple platforms we look forward to connecting directly with new audiences and showcasing how eSalon delivers a truly custom solution for home hair color, without sacrificing time, money or quality."

The segment, hosted by Jane Treacy, will feature eSalon's Lead Colorist, Alix Legacy, who will explain how some of the most common home hair color challenges can be addressed with eSalon custom color:

Seamless Gray Coverage: Avoid mismatching demarcation lines, even on resistant gray hair

Avoid mismatching demarcation lines, even on resistant gray hair Dark Brown and Black Shades: Find your perfect custom match for a natural-looking color result

Find your perfect custom match for a natural-looking color result Blonde Tones: Warm vs cool? Identify your ideal custom tone based on your complexion

Warm vs cool? Identify your ideal custom tone based on your complexion Red Shades: Whether you are looking to refresh your red or wish to try it for the first time, find your custom shade that compliments your complexion and eye color for a youthful, fresh look.

Whether you are looking to refresh your red or wish to try it for the first time, find your custom shade that compliments your complexion and eye color for a youthful, fresh look. Trend Accent:Do you wish to try something new without a long-term commitment? Add a little extra to your color with custom violet or red undertones, made possible with our demi-permanent color

The eSalon Custom Hair Color Kit with Cape and Pro Tools will be available on qvc.com/esalon and any of the QVC apps along with video content and a selection of eSalon's best-selling hair care products including Weekly Retreat , Universal Leave-In , Repair Shampoo + Conditioner Duo and Classic Shampoo + Conditioner Duo .

"We constantly strive to give our customers a differentiated product experience and eSalon allows us to bring the quality of the hair salon into our customers' homes," said Bridget Love, Vice President/General Merchandise Manager of Beauty for QVC and HSN. "eSalon's customizable approach meets the needs of consumers in today's environment who want the professional salon experience from the convenience and comfort of their own home. Through livestream video and the power of storytelling, we provide eSalon with the platforms to educate customers, share tips and tricks and demonstrate the custom color process. We are excited to offer our customers this personalized approach to hair color and can't wait for them to discover their perfect match."

Rooted in technology and color theory, eSalon's process begins with clients visiting esalon.com to complete a brief online questionnaire where they answer questions about their hair history and ultimate color goal. eSalon's expert colorists then individually craft a custom color formula utilizing patented color mixing technology. Hair color is then shipped directly to clients' doors, along with everything needed to color their hair, including tools and personalized instructions. After clients receive their color, eSalon connects with them for feedback on their color and overall experience, as part of a constant "feedback loop" that allows the company to optimize the client experience and color selections for more satisfaction in real-time.

Since its launch over 10 years ago, eSalon has dispensed over 260K unique color combinations and has shipped over 10M orders throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

To learn more, please visit https://www.esalon.com . Get social with eSalon on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

About eSalon eSalon is reinventing the way women color their hair by creating a fully customized professional-grade home hair color that's made-to-order and shipped directly to their doors. Launched in 2010, the multi-award-winning home hair color brand delivers a personalized experience through a unique combination of human expertise and state-of-the-art, dual patented technology. Every order is formulated and dispensed on-demand in its headquarters in Los Angeles and London with over 260k unique color combinations created and over 10 million orders shipped to-date throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. In June 2020 the company launched Colorsmith in the U.S., the first and only custom hair color for men. In January 2021 the company introduced AURA , personalized premium Shampoos, Conditioners and Masques for all hair types, offering endless possibilities in ingredient combinations and the option to add a semi-permanent pigment - an industry-first. eSalon's entire range of brands and hair care is certified by the Leaping Bunny cruelty-free program. For more information please visit https://www.esalon.com . Get social with eSalon on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

