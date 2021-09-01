Ervin Cohen & Jessup's Randy Leff Recognized As Legal Visionary

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP (ECJ) announced today that its Co-Managing Partner Randall S. Leff has been recognized as a Legal 'Visionary' in Business of Law: Trends, Updates & Visionaries, a special feature published this week by L.A. Times B2B Publishing. The feature touts professionals "for their contributions and leadership within their organizations, the legal field and the community at large."

"Randy regularly produces extraordinary results for his clients and has been an outstanding example of professionalism and integrity to others within the Firm and across the industry," said Co-Managing Partner Barry MacNaughton.

Leff, a member of the Firm's Litigation Department, is a seasoned business litigator. "For more than 30 years, he has tried and resolved 'bet the company' business disputes in both state and federal court," the special feature reports. "His clients value his consistently customized, high-quality legal services with his signature enthusiasm, creativity and passion. Leff has built his reputation by developing innovative strategies that recognize the relationship between the immediate legal and the long-term goals of the business. Whether it be litigating a multi-state class action matter involving more than $100 million dollars, resolving a business dispute before the case is filed, or strategizing business expansion, Leff brings his imagination and tenacity to each matter and consistently delivers exceptional results."

Recognized as a 'Top Litigator' in 2021 by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Leff currently serves on the Executive Committee of Geneva Group International (GGI), an international group of attorneys and consultants. Through his participation in GGI, Leff has been representing domestic and international businesses in both litigation and transactional matters throughout the United States. He also has represented various Asian-American individuals and entities who are doing business in Los Angeles' Koreatown and the San Gabriel Valley.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions, land use and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ervin-cohen--jessups-randy-leff-recognized-as-legal-visionary-301367739.html

SOURCE Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP