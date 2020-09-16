ERP Data Security Leader, Appsian, Announces PeopleSoft Innovation Summit 2020

Scheduled for September 23-24, this free 2-Day Virtual Summit will focus on critical security and user experience topics within the PeopleSoft Community.

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appsian, the global leader in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) data security and compliance solutions, announced its first virtual conference called The PeopleSoft Innovation Summit, which will take place September 23 and 24, 2020. This free 2-day event is designed to bring the PeopleSoft community together to connect, learn, and inspire to innovate. With topics ranging from migrating to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to enhancing the PeopleSoft user experience, the goal for the summit is to learn from technology providers, service providers, and PeopleSoft customers.

"Appsian is proud to present the PeopleSoft Innovation Summit to organizations hungry for content and community," said Piyush Pandey, CEO at Appsian. "Now that everything is virtual, companies are actively seeking out new ways to connect. The PeopleSoft Innovation Summit is an opportunity to come together and learn how other organizations are handling current situations and discover ideas and innovations that will push their businesses forward," he added.

Co-presented by Duo Security, Thales, Astute Business Solutions, psadmin.io, JSMpros, and many others, the PeopleSoft Innovation Summit will focus on meaningful content and sharing knowledge, in service to innovation and maximizing ERP technology investments. All sessions will run consecutively and are moderated by PeopleSoft security and user experience experts. Topics include, but are not limited to:

Techniques for Making PeopleSoft Run Like a SaaS Application

Enabling Zero Trust Authentication for Enhanced Data Privacy

Fluid UI Design Tips and Best Practices

Best Practices for Simplifying the PeopleSoft Admin Experience

Securing and Modernizing PeopleSoft on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)

Harmonizing the PeopleSoft User Experience Across Fluid UI, Classic+, and Classic pages

"The PeopleSoft Innovation Summit is a fantastic opportunity for PeopleSoft technology leaders to share knowledge with the PeopleSoft community," said Jim Marion, Principal Instructor and Co-founder of JSMpros. "Sharing knowledge is why JSMpros exists, which is why we chose to participate in this event. It's definitely a 'must attend' for those looking to innovate PeopleSoft for 2020 and beyond."

For additional information and to register for sessions, please visit https://www.appsian.com/peoplesoft-innovation-summit

About Appsian:

Appsian's ERP Data Security Platform delivers fine-grained, risk aware software solutions for critical business systems like PeopleSoft, SAP, and Oracle EBS. After installing directly into the application web server, Appsian is able to enhance access control capabilities, while implementing detailed logging and analytics - all designed to enable customers to maintain complete control and visibility over their sensitive ERP data. To learn more, visit www.appsian.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erp-data-security-leader-appsian-announces-peoplesoft-innovation-summit-2020-301131793.html

SOURCE Appsian