ERP Advisors Group Publishes Special Report On ERP Trends For 2021, "The Year Of Best-of-Breed ERPs"

DENVER, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As we head into 2021, the ERP landscape has changed, and it continues to evolve.… We do see certain trends that can help our clients be better prepared for the year ahead. We want you to succeed, and in that spirit, here is our forecast for where we believe ERP is headed in 2021." — An ERP Forecast for 2021

This optimism for the future defines how Shawn Windle and ERP Advisors Group view Enterprise Resource Planning in 2021.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, ERP Advisors Group published their annual overview on ERP trends for 2021 at erpadvisorsgroup.com/erp-topics. The report includes a review of lessons learned from 2020, an ERP forecast for 2021, and alternative ERP vendors to watch in 2021.

Shawn Windle is the Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, and he sat down for a video call to discuss ERP trends for 2021.

"We think 2021 will be the year of best-of-breed ERPs, with more and more industry-specific solutions," said Windle. "Most organizations know they need an ERP in 2021, with working from home specifically, with the continued movement to the cloud and automated processes."

The report includes:

Lessons Learned from 2020 An ERP Forecast for 2021 Alternative ERP Vendors to Watch in 2021

Highlights:

How the ERP industry responded in 2020

Tips for selecting and purchasing ERP software in 2021

Will we see a return to normal?

How alternative vendors are evolving and getting more adoption by proving themselves in the market

ERP Advisors Group became one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms by providing expert client-side guidance and technical oversight with unparalleled transparency, including requirements confirmation, guide testing efforts, change management and mitigations, and cutover planning.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group

