Eros STX Global Corporation Names Drew Borst Executive Vice President Investor Relations And Business Development

Eros STX Global Corporation, ("Eros STX" or "the Company") (EROS) - Get Report has named respected veteran media analyst Drew Borst as Executive Vice President Investor Relations and Business Development. The announcement was made today by company Chief Financial Officer, Andy Warren, to whom Borst will report. He began his new job on September 1st.

One of the most reputable and sought after voices in the financial community following technology, media, and telecommunications, Borst comes to ErosSTX from Goldman Sachs, where he served for the past decade as Vice President and Lead Analyst of the Media and Entertainment sector. Borst's stock recommendations in aggregate exceeded the sector return for three consecutive years, including by 4% in 2019, and 8% cumulatively in the trailing 36-months ending 12/31/19. He led a research team at Goldman Sachs that produced equity research on a variety of media and entertainment companies, such as Disney, ViacomCBS, Discovery, Live Nation, Liberty Formula One, Interpublic, OUTFRONT Media, Cinemark and many others.

In his new role, Borst will bring his extensive base of relationships and understanding of the global media industry to further ErosSTX's growth objectives around the world. He will be responsible for nurturing, educating, informing, and expanding the company's relationships with sell-side and buy-side investment analysts, industry analysts, and investors worldwide. He will create IR programs that create awareness about the company and its content creation activities for every screen, platform, and device around the world. Borst will continue to be based in New York City.

"As we continue to grow our company and deliver results for our shareholders, Drew's unique grasp, understanding, and appreciation for the inner workings of global media brands will make his counsel indispensable," said Warren. "He has been chased by major media companies for years for good reason: everything that has made Drew the top Media analyst in the business will work to our benefit as we deploy our strategic goals and align with partners to help realize them. We believe his voice, counsel and authoritative perspective on our business will be tremendously valuable to our shareholders and the investment community and we're elated to have him as part of the ErosSTX senior leadership team."

"I've long been an admirer of STX and their leadership team, and now, with their merger with Eros complete, I believe the company is well-positioned to fulfill their ambition to be a true global media powerhouse and a major content creation and OTT distribution company," said Borst. "It's a thrill to become an advocate and deal maker for an entertainment industry disruptor and to lead their global Investor Relations team."

Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Borst worked for 11 years at Bernstein Research as an analyst in the US and European Media sectors. During his time with the company, he covered a myriad of the best-known cable, satellite, music, broadcast, publishing, and advertising companies. He began his career at J.P. Morgan and is a graduate of Bucknell University.

About Eros STX

Eros STX Global Corporation, ("Eros STX" or "The Company") (EROS) - Get Report is a global entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content & music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television and OTT digital media streaming to consumers around the world. Eros International Plc changed its name to Eros STX Global Corporation pursuant to July 2020 merger of STX Entertainment, which integrated as a wholly owned subsidiary, merging two international media and entertainment groups. The combination of one of the largest Indian OTT players and premiere studio with one of Hollywood's fastest-growing independent media companies has created an entertainment powerhouse with a presence in over 150 countries. Eros STX delivers star-driven premium feature film and episodic content across a multitude of platforms at the intersection of the world's most dynamic and fastest growing global markets, including US, India, Middle East Asia and China. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now which has rights to over 12,000 films across Hindi and regional languages, and had 205.8 million registered users and 33.8 million paying subscribers as of June 30th, 2020. For further information, please visit Erosplc.com or STXentertainment.com until the company launches its new ErosSTX.com site and logo in September 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005891/en/