Ernst & Young LLP Achieves Guidewire PartnerConnect Cloud Specialization

Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) - Get Report, provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that Ernst & Young LLP ("EY"), a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Global Premier member, has achieved the Guidewire Cloud specialization. EY has been awarded this specialization by demonstrating exemplary skills, knowledge, and competency for its global delivery of Guidewire Cloud deployments.

The achievement of specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which alliance partners have proven capabilities and experience globally or regionally. In addition, alliance partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions.

"We are pleased to recognize EY's commitment to providing quality service and cloud solutions experience and congratulate the organization for achieving the Guidewire Cloud specialization," said Priscilla Hung, president and chief operating officer, Guidewire Software. "Guidewire Cloud, our scalable cloud service, is the optimal way for insurers to experience the full power of Guidewire. We look forward to continuing to work with EY in supporting our mutual insurance customers on their cloud journeys."

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect™ Consulting members provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include over 10,000 consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, more than 380 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

