FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) - Get Report, the intelligence-led security company, today announced that Erin Joe has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Alliances. In this role, Joe will be responsible for Mandiant strategy development and implementation, as well as key alliances in both the government and private sector.

Erin Joe, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Alliances (Photo: Business Wire)

Prior to FireEye, Joe was a top-ranking FBI executive driving federal cyber response strategies in partnership with the private sector. With six years in Senior Executive Service, Joe most recently served in the FBI's Office of Private Sector where she improved intelligence sharing and threat preparedness with Fortune 500 company C-suite executives, and U.S. and foreign government counterparts. As a Section Chief and Deputy Assistant Director in the FBI's Cyber Division, her efforts to counter cyber adversaries included executing synchronized actions with numerous global partners.

Immediately prior to serving in the Office of the Private Sector, Joe was appointed by and served under the Director of National Intelligence as the Director of the Cyber Threat Intelligence Integration Center (CTIIC). In this role she worked extensively with the Intelligence Community (IC) to develop cyber threat intelligence, strategies, lessons learned, emergency readiness, crisis management, incident response, and other plans to advance the IC's agility and performance related to cyber threats and attacks.

Over a career spanning 25 years, Joe has been a transformational leader implementing and guiding organizational change. This includes co-authoring and implementing the FBI's first comprehensive, integrated strategy for Cyber, Counterterrorism, and Counterintelligence as well as implementing strategic and tactical cyber operations adopted and executed by the National Security Council, the IC, and allied nations.

"Erin has had an outstanding career at the FBI, playing a critical role in defining and executing national cyber defense strategies. Her experience driving and implementing organizational change puts her in a unique position to help us meet the challenges ahead as we address the intensifying threat landscape," said John Watters, FireEye President and Chief Operating Officer.

"I have collaborated with the Mandiant team for many years as we have shared the same aim of countering cyber threats posed by the worst threat actors," said Joe. "Having worked closely with the security industry over the years, I believe there was no better place to apply my skills and experience than Mandiant."

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 10,100 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, a part of FireEye, brings together the world's leading threat intelligence and frontline expertise with continuous security validation to arm organizations with the tools needed to increase security effectiveness and reduce organizational risk.

