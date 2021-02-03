Erika Olde Launches Digital Recipe Platform Olde & New

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Erika Olde today announced the launch of her new digital venture, Olde & New , a destination for comfort food recipes and cooking tips. The film producer developed the idea for the project after her personal struggle to find a sustainable, healthier lifestyle while still enjoying the foods she loves.

"I set out to create an approachable destination where you can find comfort food recipes that can be modified to fit every person's needs," said Olde.

The Olde & New website includes your favorite comfort food recipes that can be modified to fit different lifestyles including gluten-free, diabetic-friendly, ketogenic, vegetarian or vegan diets. Recipes feature suggested modifications or ingredient substitutes. Olde & New aims to provide a solution to the challenge of changing homestyle recipes to fit how you eat.

"When I started cooking healthier, I spent hours experimenting to create modified versions of my favorite recipes," Olde said. " Olde & New will have all of those recipes in one place and they can be easily changed to fit how you want - or need - to eat. I want to make it easier for people to find delicious foods that work for them."

Olde is utilizing her experience as a film producer to oversee the creation of the digital brand and production of content including a recipe video library. Some of Olde's favorite recipes featured this month include bison chili, brown butter chocolate chip cookies, griddlecakes with strawberries and honey and a "fit" frozen hot chocolate shake.

Olde & New is now live at www.oldeandnew.com, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About Olde & New.Olde & New is a culinary destination for modern and traditional takes on comfort food recipes. The digital brand offers users both traditional and modified versions of their favorite recipes to accommodate any kind of lifestyle including vegetarian, vegan, diabetic-friendly, gluten-free or ketogenic. Olde & New was created in 2020 by Erika Olde.

About Erika Olde.Erika Olde is the founder of Olde & New, a destination for modern takes on traditional comfort food recipes. Prior to launching Olde & New, Olde founded Black Bicycle Entertainment, a production company that has created feature films including Home Again, Woman Walks Ahead, and Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon. She also is the founder of the Erika Film Foundation, a non-profit that helps aspiring young filmmakers by providing them with the education, tools and professional networks needed to pursue successful careers in the film industry. MSNBC identified Olde as a Top Female Entrepreneur to Watch in 2019. In 2020, Olde was named to Forbes' 30 Under 30: Hollywood and Entertainment list.

