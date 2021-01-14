Erik Knudtson To Lead Eagle Eye Power Solution's Expanding Service Division

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Eye Power Solutions, a global leader in the critical power industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Erik Knudtson to its leadership team. Knudtson brings over 16 years of industry experience, with a focus on DC power applications, having most recently served as Vice President of Operations for Mountain Power Communications out of Denver.

Backup Power System Industry Leader Adds Service Manager to Expand Complete Offering

With years of hands-on installation and maintenance experience, Knudtson will serve as Eagle Eye's service manager, running the company's expanding service and support division. Having also operated a staffing agency for AC and DC technicians in Denver, Knudtson's ability to train both employees and customers in the field will be vital in rolling out numerous products to utilities nationwide.

"Erik brings a unique combination of experience in installing and servicing DC systems as well as an ability to educate others with his hands-on knowledge. We're thrilled to have him on board to solidify our offering as not only an equipment provider, but as a long-term service partner to our customers, as well," said Eagle Eye CEO, Ryan Sberna.

Not only will Knudtson play a key role in the service division, but he will also be a contributor to the company's growing training program. Offering both online and on-site training programs, Eagle Eye will look to utilize Knudston's expertise by setting up training programs at customer locations around the country.

According to Knudtson, "The biggest reason I wanted to pursue this opportunity was to join an established business that is poised for significant growth - nationally and internationally. Being on-site working with utility customers every day will give me an opportunity to see how many other ways Eagle Eye can meet a wide range of increasing customer demands."

Luke Walder, Eagle Eye's vice president of sales and marketing said, "Erik connects the dots between our products and the service and support for them. As our boots on the ground in customer facilities, he will ensure our products are performing the way they should be, enhancing the overall customer experience we can offer. Ultimately, this move helps us continue innovating and offering more to our customers. It's a natural fit."

About Eagle Eye Power SolutionsHeadquartered in Milwaukee, WI, Eagle Eye Power Solutions is driven to increase reliability, decrease costs and meet compliance for its customers. With a strong history in battery monitoring, portable testers and load banks, Eagle Eye is a single-source, global provider of complete critical power solutions, education and services across the utility, telecom and UPS/data center industries. For more information, visit www.eepowersolutions.com.

