Eric Willett Joins RCLCO Real Estate Consulting As Managing Director

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading advisory firm RCLCO Real Estate Consulting announced today that Eric Willett has joined the team as Managing Director within the company's management consulting practice. In his new role, based out of Los Angeles, California, Willett will work with commercial real estate's most dynamic companies to craft and execute enterprise strategy, portfolio transformation, and corporate growth initiatives.

"We're very excited to have Eric on the RCLCO team. His hire reflects the growing need for strategic support at the enterprise-level as real estate companies navigate an extraordinary period of transition," said Adam Ducker, CEO of RCLCO. "Eric shares our vision of providing analytical guidance that looks around the corner, and he brings a thorough understanding of organizational strategy to our rapidly expanding management consulting services."

Willett will co-host RCLCO's upcoming installment of the firm's Monthly Round-Up Webinar series on November 11, 2021, discussing how he and Managing Director Charlie Hewlett integrate "big stories" (market-wide macro-trends) and "small stories" (company-specific nuances and competitive advantages) into innovative portfolio and organizational enterprise strategies.

For more than fifty years, RCLCO's Management Consulting team has supported leading players in the real estate industry in the development of forward-looking strategy. The practice area has deep expertise in the intersection of portfolio, capital, organization, and operations, and has implemented strategies with companies of all sizes and product types.

Willett joins RCLCO from CBRE where he was Director of Research and Thought Leadership. There, he led a team of research professionals in the delivery of rigorous insights spanning all major property sectors. An RCLCO alumnus, Willett previously worked at the firm leading strategy engagements and directing proprietary research on industry best practices. He is a frequent speaker at industry events and is regularly cited as a commercial real estate expert by national and regional media including The Wall Street Journal, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, among others. Willett graduated magna cum laude from Yale University with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

About RCLCO

Since 1967, RCLCO has been the "first call" for real estate developers, investors, public institutions and non-real estate companies seeking strategic and tactical advice regarding property investment, planning, and development. With the insights and experience gained over 50 years and thousands of projects - touching over $5B of real estate activity each year - RCLCO brings success to all product types across the United States and around the world. RCLCO leverages quantitative analytics platforms and a strategic planning framework to provide end-to-end business planning and implementation solutions at an entity, portfolio, or project level. RCLCO is headquartered in Bethesda, MD, and has offices in Los Angeles, CA, Orlando, FL, and Austin, TX. Learn more at www.rclco.com

