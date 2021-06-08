Eric R Gatti Announced As President, G William Group LLC

EDISON, N.J., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric R. Gatti becomes President and sole member of G William Group LLC (GWG). Gatti, formally Vice President, was promoted to President of GWG on June 1, 2021, on the heels of the company obtaining the membership interests from Gary Fleming.

Gatti worked as an intern at GWG prior to joining the company. After graduating from the University of Maryland with a degree in Civil Engineering and Infrastructure, he accepted an offer as a full-time project manager. Shortly thereafter, Gatti's impact on the growth and capabilities of GWG prompted his promotion to Vice President, and he became co-owner with Fleming. Fleming founded GWG in 2003, focusing on Property Condition Assessments (PCAs). "I can't think of a better person to take over the helm than Eric," remarked Fleming.

Gatti quickly expanded GWG's capabilities into Commercial Construction Project Management with project sizes under management ranging from $3M to $40M. Gatti, now 32, is quickly becoming one of the leading young executives in NJ's commercial construction industry.

GWG currently has 24 full-time employees headquartered in Edison, NJ. GWG serves developers and owner/operators of light industrial, GMP manufacturing, and large indoor/outdoor sports and recreation facilities.

GWG is team of professionals who have a strong history of delivering successful projects and incredible client relationships. Our knowledge of the local project development process makes us the right team for industrial and commercial development projects in NJ. For more information, visit www.gwgllc.com.

