Eric E. Coronato, DO Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric E. Coronato, DO is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Urologist for his unwavering devotion to the Medical field and his professional excellence at Gulf Coast Urology.

Situated at 21260 Olean Boulevard, Suite 202A at Port Charlotte, FL, Gulf Coast Urology - a Division of Genesis Care, USA - is a fully integrated, breakthrough urological care facility. The team of board-certified physicians and clinical staff are dedicated to providing high-value healthcare to their patients and the surrounding communities.

At Gulf Coast Urology, Dr. Coronato and other highly-trained doctors treat all urologic diseases and conditions. This includes enlargement of the prostate causing lower urinary tract symptoms, prostate cancer screenings, and treatments, urinary incontinence, changes in voiding habits, overactive bladder, painful urination, excessive nighttime urination that disrupts the sleep cycle, urinary tract infections, blood in the urine, elevated PSA, kidney and bladder stones, sexual dysfunction including impotence, vasectomy, and cancers of the kidney, bladder, ureter, testicles and more.

Dr. Coronato encourages patient education, lifestyle modifications, and prevention of diseases to provide for his patients' long-term health and well-being. Gulf Coast Urology delivers the most optimal treatments available, holding its doctors to the highest levels of transparency and ethical and compassionate conduct in every patient interaction. Gulf Coast Urology frequently publishes newsletters about "Bladder Matters" with helpful tips and preventative advice to further patient education.

Having been practicing medicine in Florida since 2010, Dr. Coronato is a highly distinguished and awarded urologist, currently seeing patients at Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda offices. He specializes in urologic oncology, kidney stone disease, prostate hypertrophy, and urinary incontinence. He is board-certified in Urological surgery by the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery (AOBS) and is licensed to practice medicine in Florida and Pennsylvania.

In addition to his primary role at Gulf Coast Urology, Dr. Coronato currently serves as Chief of Staff at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte. He is also affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Englewood Hospital, and Bayfront Health Park ( Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda), as well as Gulf Point Surgery Center.

A graduate of New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Coronato completed his internship in Massachusetts and his Urology residency at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia. He remains abreast of the latest advances in his field by maintaining memberships with the American Urology Association and the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons.

Prior to his current endeavors, Dr. Coronato served as an Emergency Department Technician at Lynchburg General Hospital. He also served as an Assistant Editor at Management Concepts, Inc. in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Dr. Coronato has received various awards and honors, including being elected into the Psi Sigma Alpha National Osteopathic Honor Society and the Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society. He was named Student of the Year at Lynchburg College while completing his undergraduate studies there. He has been recognized as a Top Urologist and Top Surgeon with Top Docs. He is currently serving a two-year term as Chief of Staff at Fawcett Memorial Hospital from 2020-2022.

In his free time, Dr. Coronato enjoys playing golf and rooting for the Mets. He is married and has two children.

To learn more, please visit https://www.gcurology21c.com/eric-e-coronato-d-o/.

