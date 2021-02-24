Erectile Dysfunction Markets, 2026: Key Investigational Drugs/Devices, Terminated/Withdrawn Drug/Device Candidates & Key Product Profiles - MED3000, YM178 & SST-6006

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Erectile Dysfunction Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global erectile dysfunction is expected to cross $4.7 billion during the period 2021-2026.The global erectile dysfunction market is expected to observe a negative growth during the forecast period on account of the decline in revenue from the ED therapeutics segment. The presence of several generic companies and the patent expiry of blockbuster ED drugs, including Viagra, Cialis, and Levitra are expected to hamper the growth of ED drugs. However, the overall market is expected to benefit from the steady growth observed in ED devices. The non-invasive nature and no adverse effects profile of shock wave therapy are the primary factors influencing the growth of the ED device market. The increasing focus of vendors in manufacturing new innovative technologies such as vibrators and magnetic therapy for the management of ED is further boosting the ED devices market. The introduction of magnetic therapy for the treatment of ED is likely to drive the demand for ED devices. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unavailability of hospitals for penile implantations hindered the ED devices market in 2020. Nevertheless, a high incidence of the disease followed by the wide availability of generic medications and advanced technological advances in ED devices are likely to boost the market during the forecast period. Global Erectile Dysfunction Market SegmentationErectile Dysfunction (ED) drugs occupy the major share of the ED drugs market due to their high recommendations by physicians and high efficiency. The advent of topical formulations and innovations in minimal invasive penile suppositories is likely to boost the market during the forecast period. Oral drugs consist of PDE-5 inhibitors, which are considered as the first line treatment option by physicians for the treatment of ED. However, the oral drugs sub-segment is experiencing negative CAGR due to the loss of patent protection.Oral drugs are found to be more effective and safe drugs and are considered as first-line therapy in treatment of ED. Hence, these drugs account for over 94% share of the market. Innovations in oral PDE-5 inhibitors include novel oral transmucosal drug delivery through oral dispersive tablets or oral dispersible film is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The high prevalence of vascular and chronic diseases such as diabetic, hypertension, and psychological disorders, etc. is likely to influence the segment growth.Based on device type, penile implants dominate the device market, accounting for over 49% shares, followed by VCD (vacuum constriction devices), and shockwave therapy. Penile implantations are recommended when the patient fails to respond via oral PDE-5 inhibitors or penile injections. Although penile implantations are considered as the last option by physicians, their demand is increasing due to the high efficacy up to 90% satisfactory erection among patients. However, malfunctioning, erosions, infections, lack of medical expertise about implantation and high cost of implants are expected to hamper the growth of penile implantations.Retail pharmacies account for the largest share of the global ED drugs market. INSIGHTS BY VENDORSThe global ED drugs market is observed to be oligopoly in nature, wherein only few sellers occupy dominant the market share. Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Viatris, Dong-A-Socio Holdings, and Vivus are the key players offering oral ED drugs. Although the blockbuster oral drugs of ED lost their patent protection, the drugs market is expected to witness a sustainable growth due to the high availability of generic versions. Branded drugs offered by global players are introduced as generic drugs for treating ED. The competitiveness among vendors is significantly high because of the accessibility to a wide range of low-cost generic drugs and OTC topical drug formulations for treating ED. Companies whose patent expired are expected to face strong competition from vendors that are offering generic drugs, topical creams, and non-invasive options. KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED1. What is the market size of the erectile dysfunction market during the period 2020-2026?2. Which new ED devices are introduced for the treatment of erectile dysfunction?3. What are the threats faced by the existing key players in the ED industry?4. Which distribution channels is expected to contribute highest revenue to the erectile dysfunction treatment market?5. Which region to account for the highest incremental revenue during the forecast period? Market DynamicsMarket Opportunities & Trends

