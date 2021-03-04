EQUOS Launches Ethereum Perpetual Futures

SINGAPORE, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQUOS, Diginex's [Nasdaq:EQOS] institutional-grade cryptocurrency exchange, has today announced its launch of Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Futures (ETH/USDC[F]), to provide investors with the opportunity to trade and hedge in all market conditions.

This launch follows the EQUOS' Bitcoin Perpetual Futures (BTC/USDC [F]), which was introduced to EQUOS customers in early January. It is part of the continuing roadmap for EQUOS in its mission to create the industry-leading derivatives trading venue, for both institutional and individual investors.

The EQUOS ETH Perpetual Future is designed to allow professional traders and institutional investors to take a directional position on ETH using USDC as collateral, in an environment that is fair and transparent. EQUOS does not market make on its own exchange: prices and liquidity are provided by independent market makers only, ensuring equal visibility of the orderbook for all traders, and allowing EQUOS to oversee all the activity on its platform.

Similar to the BTC Perpetual Future offered by EQUOS, the new ETH Perpetual Future will also be underpinned by a Liquidation Platform, with pricing, liquidity and depth provided by independent market makers. This design also allows for excess funds to be retained by the account holder, if liquidations take place above the Zero price, net of fees.

ETH is the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is the native token of the Ethereum network, which is designed for smart contracts and decentralized applications. ETH primarily serves as a means of payment for transaction fees and has recently become popular as a form of collateral for borrowing specific ERC-20 tokens in the decentralized finance sector.

Richard Byworth, CEO of Diginex, commented: "Derivatives, such as perpetual futures, play a key role in the strategies of institutional investors and are the preferred choice for many institutions when it comes to accessing cryptocurrencies. As such, they are pivotal in the growth of the digital asset class. We continue to add product to the platform allowing us to become a one stop shop for digital assets for our client base. We are dedicated to driving the rapid advancement and professionalization of the cryptocurrency derivatives market."

Neil Sheppard, COO Financial Services at Diginex, added: "We have witnessed a significant surge in interest in derivative products in recent months, with perpetual contracts being sought out by investors for convenient macro position taking, as well as for risk management purposes. We are raising the bar for governance in crypto derivatives, by offering a trusted and compliant ecosystem which operates in the best interests of its clients."

About Diginex

Diginex is a digital assets financial services company focused on delivering a cryptocurrency and digital assets ecosystem offering innovative product and services that are compliant, fair and trusted. The group encompasses cryptocurrency exchange EQUOS.io as well as an over-the-counter trading platform. It also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform, Diginex Access, a securitization advisory service, Diginex Capital, market leading hot and cold custodian Digivault and funds business Bletchley Park.

For more information visit: https://www.diginex.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Diginex's Registration Statement on Form F-4 jointly filed bv Diginex and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. ("8i")pertaining to the Business Combination (the "Form F-4"). Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include; the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, which may be affected by, among other things, the amount of cash available following any redemptions by 8i shareholders; the ability to meet Nasdaq's listing standards following the consummation of the proposed transaction; and costs related to the proposed transaction. Important factors that could cause the combined company's actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include: Diginex's limited operating history and history of net losses; Diginex's ability to manage growth; Diginex's ability to execute its business plan; Diginex's estimates of the size of the markets for its products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Diginex's products; Diginex's ability to identify and integrate acquisitions; potential litigation involving Diginex or the validity or enforceability of Diginex's intellectual property; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Diginex's products and services; and such other risks and uncertainties as are discussed in 8i's prospectus filed in connection with its initial public offering and the proxy statement to be filed relating to the business combination.

Diginex expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Diginex's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

