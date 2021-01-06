Equity Residential Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter 2020 operating results on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 after the close of market and host a conference call to discuss those results on Thursday, February 11,...

Equity Residential (EQR) - Get Report today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter 2020 operating results on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 after the close of market and host a conference call to discuss those results on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 10:00 am Central. The conference call will be available via web cast on the Investor section of www.equityapartments.com.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 77,889 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

