Equity Residential Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

Equity Residential (EQR) - Get Report today announced that the company will release its first quarter 2021 operating results on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 after the close of market and host a conference call to discuss those results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 10:00 am Central. The conference call will be available via web cast on the Investor section of www.equityapartments.com.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 77,889 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

