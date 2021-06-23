Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) Provides Funding To The University Of South Carolina Aiken's Strength & Conditioning Center Campaign, Helping Push The Project Over The Finish Line

ATLANTA, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EPM launched the #LivesNotLoans campaign last year to give back to the community through various charities and philanthropic endeavors. Tied to the end of each loan is a real lived life. Giving back is an essential part of what EPM does to empower people more. EPM believes that empowerment leads to freedom, which means financial freedom, as well as mind and body wellness freedom. As the pandemic brought to light new opportunities for growth, EPM leaped at new opportunities to empower people more beyond the loans they provide.

One such opportunity presented itself to EPM President Phil Mancuso after his son returned home from college for the summer. University of South Carolina Aiken (UofSC Aiken) is looking to update their outdated sports facility. Phil felt moved to step in, do everything possible to give back, and ensure the funding was secured for the building before the student-athletes arrived back on campus for the Fall semester.

With over 200 student-athletes and over 300 exercise science students, the university does not have sufficient space to facilitate the training needed for their continued success. The existing limited space only accommodates 15 student-athletes and prevents the students from using proper equipment. Students are driven to improve their performance. Creating a dedicated space allows the students to invest in the success of their future - to empower themselves to their freedom.

In response to the donation, Jim Herlihy, Director of Athletics at UofSC Aiken, wrote, "On behalf of our students and student-athletes, we'd like to thank the Equity Prime Mortgage leadership for moving this project closer to reality. Once completed, this new Center will significantly enhance the academic and athletic development of over 20% of the students on campus. The Center has been the top priority of our student leadership council for the past two years. This impactful gift brings us very close to completion of fundraising for the project."

"We're proud to be a driving force in an initiative to help all these student-athletes reach for the highest highs, just as we do every day here at EPM. We also ask anyone who is in a position to give back to consider this cause as well. While we've solidified the foundation for a state-of-the-art facility, there's never enough equipment, technology, or professional oversight to help these young men and women achieve their goals!" commented Phil.

The commitment to development and excellence is a driving force of the spirit within EPM. This generous outpouring of love and support will inspire a focus on the needs of a growing community. To donate to this cause, please visit https://giving.usca.edu/aiken-direct-your-gift.

University of South Carolina Aiken is a public comprehensive university in the University of South Carolina system, located just 20 minutes from Augusta, Ga., offers undergraduate and master's degrees to more than 3,700 students representing 36 states and 38 countries. USC Aiken has ranked in the top three public baccalaureate colleges in the South by U.S. News & World Report's guide "Best Colleges" for 23 consecutive years, including 15 years ranked first. USC Aiken pumps over $281 million into the local economy each year and has an alumni base of over 20,000.

Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) was founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008 and has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S.

For more information about EPM, visit us online at www.epm.net

