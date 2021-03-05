Equity Commonwealth To Participate In Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) today announced that David Helfand, President and CEO, will participate in a company roundtable discussion at the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 8:15 a.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) - Get Report today announced that David Helfand, President and CEO, will participate in a company roundtable discussion at the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.eqcre.com.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) - Get Report is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Regulation FD Disclosures

We use any of the following to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, or our website. We routinely post important information on our website at www.eqcre.com, including information that may be deemed to be material. We encourage investors and others interested in the company to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures.

