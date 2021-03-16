Equity Commonwealth Sets 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) today announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 9:00 a.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) - Get Report today announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. Shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2021 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

The details of the virtual annual meeting, including how stockholders can access the virtual meeting, vote and submit questions, will be included in the company's definitive proxy statement for the 2021 Annual Meeting to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) - Get Report is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Regulation FD Disclosures

We use any of the following to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, or our website. We routinely post important information on our website at www.eqcre.com, including information that may be deemed to be material. We encourage investors and others interested in the company to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005895/en/