EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Tesla, Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - TSLA

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report resulting from allegations that Tesla may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Tesla securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On August 16, 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ("NHTSA") announced a formal investigation into Tesla's Advanced Driver Assistance System ("ADAS") after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles were reported. The scope of the investigation includes 765,000 vehicles—nearly every vehicle that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year.

On this news, Tesla's stock price fell $31.00 per share, or 4%, to close at $686.17 on August 16, 2021.

