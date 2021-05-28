EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Liberated Syndication Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - LSYN

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTC: LSYN) resulting from allegations that Libsyn may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Libsyn securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2103.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT:On May 18, 2021, Libsyn filed a notice with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, stating that the Company's "Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2018, the Consolidated Statement of Operations for the year ended December 31, 2018, the Statement of Stockholders' Equity for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended December 31, 2018, all as presented in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the period ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 27, 2020" as well as "[t]he related interim financial statements and interim financial statements for the first three quarters of 2018" "should no longer be relied upon due to errors in recording local sales and income tax, errors in recording VAT and General Sales Taxes, errors in recording withholding tax related to restricted stock vesting events, and errors associated with deferred tax calculations[.]" Libsyn advised that "[t]he Company will correct the financial statements for 2018 and 2019 and the quarterly reports for 2020 in forthcoming amendments to the applicable Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q."

On this news, Libsyn's stock price fell $0.31 per share, or 7%, over the next three days to close at $4.08 per share on May 21, 2021.

WHY ROSEN LAW:We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

