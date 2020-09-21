EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation Of Securities Claims Against Garrett Motion Inc. - GTX

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Garrett Motion Inc.

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) - Get Report resulting from allegations that Garrett may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 26, 2020, Garrett disclosed that the Company's "leveraged capital structure poses significant challenges to its overall strategic and financial flexibility and may impair its ability to gain or hold market share in the highly competitive automotive supply market, thereby putting Garrett at a meaningful disadvantage relative to its peers."

On this news, shares of Garrett fell $3.04, or 44%, to close at $3.84 per share on August 26, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Garrett's investors. If you purchased shares of Garrett, please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1950.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm's attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

