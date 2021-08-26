EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Cassava Sciences, Inc. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - SAVA

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cassava Sciences, Inc.

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) - Get Report resulting from allegations that Cassava Sciences may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On July 29, 2021 Cassava Sciences announced what it claimed were positive clinical data from an interim analysis of an open-label study with Simufilam and that the drug improved cognition of Alzheimer's patients.

Then on July 30, 2021, STAT, health and medicine news organization, reported Alzheimer's scientists not involved in Cassava's study said the company's cognitive benefit claim was exaggerated and not supported by the design of the clinical trial. Scientists reportedly said Cassava's conclusions were "overblown, inappropriate, uninterpretable[.]"

Then on August 24, 2021, it was disclosed that the U.S. Food Drug Administration ("FDA") had received a Citizen Petition to "halt the current clinical studies of Simufilam (PTI-125) sponsored by Cassava Sciences (NCT04388254 and NCT04994483)." After summarizing its findings, the Citizen Petition went on to conclude that "the extensive evidence set forth in the enclosed report, which presents grave concerns about the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting Cassava's claims for Simulifam's efficacy, provides compelling grounds for pausing the ongoing clinical trials until the FDA can conduct and complete a rigorous audit of Cassava's research."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $36.97, or 31%, to close at $80.86 per share on August 25, 2021, damaging investors.

