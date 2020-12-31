EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation Of Securities Claims Against Liquidia Corporation - LQDA

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) resulting from allegations that Liquidia may have issued materially misleading...

On November 25, 2020, Liquidia announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had issued a complete response letter ("CRL") for the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") for LIQ861 (treprostinil), inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension ("PAH"). Specifically, the Company stated, among other things, that "[i]n the CRL, the FDA stated that it is unable to approve the NDA at this time," citing "the need for additional information and clarification on chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) data pertaining to the drug product and device biocompatibility."

On this news, Liquidia's stock price fell over 5% to close at $2.94 per share on November 25, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Liquidia shareholders.

