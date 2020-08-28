EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A RESPECTED AND LEADING FIRM, Announces Investigation Of Securities Claims Against GoHealth, Inc. - GOCO

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) resulting from allegations that GoHealth may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 15, 2020, GoHealth conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling approximately 43,500,000 shares of common stock at $21.00 per share. Then, on August 19, 2020, in its first quarterly earnings report following the IPO, GoHealth announced that it incurred a net loss of $22.9 million after posting net income of $15.3 million in the prior-year period. On this news, the Company's stock price fell $1.99 per share, or 10%, to close at $17.03 per share on August 20, 2020, representing a 18% decline from the IPO price.

On August 27, 2020, GoHealth opened at $13.60, a 35% decline from its IPO price.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of GoHealth shareholders. If you purchased securities of GoHealth please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1939.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at mailto:pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

