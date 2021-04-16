Equitrans Midstream Corporation Supports Industry Methane Reduction Efforts

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) - Get Report supports the U.S. oil and gas industry's ongoing efforts to reduce methane emissions and reaffirms its prior opposition to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) rollback of methane regulations in 2020. ETRN supports H.J. Resolution 34, and S.J. Resolution 14 - providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to "Oil and Natural Gas Sector: Emission Standards for New, Reconstructed, and Modified Sources Review."

"We must continue to push our industry forward in a meaningful way in order to effectuate real mitigation of climate change impacts, and we support approval of the methane resolution under the Congressional Review Act," said Diana Charletta, president and chief operating officer of Equitrans Midstream. "Americans have worked to increase production of our domestic oil and gas resources and provide safe transportation to supply our nation with reliable, cost-effective energy; and we believe methane controls and reduction should continue to evolve as our society continues its transition to a lower-carbon economy."

ETRN acknowledges that it is not enough to achieve regulatory compliance on methane emissions in order to address the global impacts of climate change. As outlined in its Climate Policy, 'Equitrans Midstream must aggressively pursue climate change mitigation and adaptation, while also balancing the immediate and increasing need for energy in our country, both now and in the future.' As ETRN continues to responsibly transport energy resources, it has taken immediate steps to improve greenhouse gas emissions measurement and tracking across its value chain and has set interim targets for Scope 1 & 2 emissions, including a 50% reduction in methane by 2030 and a 50% reduction in total GHG by 2040 - with a Net Zero Carbon Goal for 2050.

Charletta continued, "Methane is the most significant component of the gas that we move for our customers - from the point of extraction, to processing, and ultimately to business and residential consumers; therefore, we must be accountable and responsible for understanding, assessing, and improving our methane management practices. We recognize that reducing our overall carbon footprint and mitigating our operational impact is imperative for the sustainability of the environment, our communities, and our business."

Collectively, companies are working to demonstrate that the natural gas industry can minimize emissions and increase production while supplying much needed energy to the U.S. and around the globe for years to come. As a member of the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America, ETRN and other member companies work with regulators to ensure that natural gas pipelines, compressor stations, and storage facilities are designed and built safely and operate in ways that minimize methane emissions. ETRN is also a member of the Environmental Partnership - a voluntary methane reduction program offered through the American Petroleum Institute and the ONE Future Coalition.

